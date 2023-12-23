‘The Rise of Maqoma’ set to be staged at National Museum of Ireland
A stick belonging to the Xhosa warrior is kept at the Dublin institution, says one of his descendants
A play on the life and times of renowned Xhosa warrior and liberation hero Nkosi Jongumsobomvu Maqoma is set to be performed at the National Museum of Ireland in Dublin on January 9...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.