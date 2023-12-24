Comedian shares how his drug addiction nearly destroyed his family

“There is nothing more painful than hearing that your own child wanted to kill herself because you were doing drugs.”
These were the words of 47-year-old married father of two, Xolisa Nkathazo, who was speaking during the launch of a festive season anti-drugs campaign organised by social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta in Port St Johns on Thursday.
Nkathazo, a stand-up comedian, actor and former radio presenter, while addressing young people and their parents at the event, shared how he had graduated from using dagga to Mandrax, then alcohol and later crystal meth, popularly known as tshuf.
“I used drugs for a long time. I became a liar and a thief.
“I was not beating my wife but I still got involved in gender-based violence as I would take money at home by force, take things at home and sell them to fuel my addiction.
“I hung out with criminals and sometimes I would not return home for two to three weeks,” he said.
Fortunately, he was eventually able to beat his addiction after his wife found a rehabilitation centre for him in East London, where he spent 107 days getting clean.
He has since been clean for 20 months.
However, after coming out of rehab in 2021, he was pained to discover his 12-year-daughter had wanted to kill herself because of his drug problem.
Nkathazo said he been hooked on drugs for 37 years.
It started with him and his friends inhaling petrol and benzine as young boys growing up.
“I thought it was just part of growing up back then,” he said.
But in no time, he had graduated to dagga and then Mandrax. He found himself binge-drinking and later started taking crystal meth.
He said his addiction, especially to alcohol, started to affect his work.
His performance dropped drastically and he was served with several written warnings by his bosses.
“It is not easy to stop. They [drugs] change your mindset. Your mind becomes your worst enemy.
“Everything you do is geared towards getting access to drugs.
“I thank God I was able to overcome this.”
Nkathazo has since become a responsible father and is now able to help his two children with their school work.
Comedian shares how his drug addiction nearly destroyed his family
Image: SUPPLIED
“There is nothing more painful than hearing that your own child wanted to kill herself because you were doing drugs.”
These were the words of 47-year-old married father of two, Xolisa Nkathazo, who was speaking during the launch of a festive season anti-drugs campaign organised by social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta in Port St Johns on Thursday.
Nkathazo, a stand-up comedian, actor and former radio presenter, while addressing young people and their parents at the event, shared how he had graduated from using dagga to Mandrax, then alcohol and later crystal meth, popularly known as tshuf.
“I used drugs for a long time. I became a liar and a thief.
“I was not beating my wife but I still got involved in gender-based violence as I would take money at home by force, take things at home and sell them to fuel my addiction.
“I hung out with criminals and sometimes I would not return home for two to three weeks,” he said.
Fortunately, he was eventually able to beat his addiction after his wife found a rehabilitation centre for him in East London, where he spent 107 days getting clean.
He has since been clean for 20 months.
However, after coming out of rehab in 2021, he was pained to discover his 12-year-daughter had wanted to kill herself because of his drug problem.
Nkathazo said he been hooked on drugs for 37 years.
It started with him and his friends inhaling petrol and benzine as young boys growing up.
“I thought it was just part of growing up back then,” he said.
But in no time, he had graduated to dagga and then Mandrax. He found himself binge-drinking and later started taking crystal meth.
He said his addiction, especially to alcohol, started to affect his work.
His performance dropped drastically and he was served with several written warnings by his bosses.
“It is not easy to stop. They [drugs] change your mindset. Your mind becomes your worst enemy.
“Everything you do is geared towards getting access to drugs.
“I thank God I was able to overcome this.”
Nkathazo has since become a responsible father and is now able to help his two children with their school work.
Busiest Santa in the city appeals for goodies to bring joy to children
With the temptation to indulge in substance abuse while having fun during the holiday season, he has a simple message, particularly for young people.
“It is important to enjoy your youth. You can still have fun without drugs or alcohol.
“Peer pressure is always there. If a friend that is using has influence, it is possible they might convince you to experiment in the name of having fun.
“Know yourself and trust your parents. I did not listen to mine and look where it go me.”
Nkathazo aims to start a fund to assist other addicts who cannot afford to go to a rehabilitation centre to get help.
Fanta said while government was investing millions of rand into fighting the scourge of drug abuse, the state could not win the war alone.
She told the young people that the freedom they were enjoying came at a heavy price — people lost their lives fighting against an oppressive system.
She said young people had a responsibility to protect their freedom.
“You don’t need drugs,” she said.
She also told parents to pray for their children and churches to assist in spreading the message against drug abuse.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos