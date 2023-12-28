ADM’s new leadership weathers storm over key appointment
What started as a good year for the Amathole District Municipality, having finally appointed Dr Bhekisisa Mthembu as its new municipal manager, quickly went south over the appointment of the district’s second most senior official, the chief financial officer...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.