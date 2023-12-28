Mthatha artist shows work on albinism at exhibition in Cuba
From Mthatha to the world — artist Athenkosi Kwinana presented her body of work which advocates for people with albinism and disability at the Ludwig Foundation in Havana, Cuba, last week. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.