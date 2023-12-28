Police in the Northern Cape, with South African National Defence Force members, arrested 25 alleged illegal miners and recovered suspected illegal mining equipment during Operation Vala Umgodi in the Namaqua and Frances Baard districts on Wednesday.
Confiscated items include generators, jackhammers and sieves.
This is a continuation of an ongoing operation to combat illegal mining, which police said was becoming an increasing risk to the sustainability of the mining industry in the Namaqua district.
In September police arrested 867 suspected illegal miners in Namaqua, specifically in the Kleinzee area, during an intelligence-driven operation.
Also in September, the Asset Forfeiture Unit in Kimberley obtained a preservation order against property of alleged illegal miners with an estimated value of more than R960,000. The items, which included more than 100 generators, jackhammers, spades and pickaxes, were attached during a multidisciplinary raid led by police in Kleinzee in July last year.
Last month police arrested 46 people for trespassing and possession of suspected uncut diamonds.
Police arrest 25 suspected illegal miners in Northern Cape
