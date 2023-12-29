×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

‘Bank robber in disguise’ unmasked a day later by cops in Cape Winelands

Suspect fled with cash after making bomb threat

By Kim Swartz - 29 December 2023
The suspect wore a black baseball cap when he allegedly threatened a bank employee. Stock photo.
The suspect wore a black baseball cap when he allegedly threatened a bank employee. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/alexeyleon

A man wearing a baseball cap, wig and sunglasses as a disguise robbed a bank in the Cape Winelands of an undisclosed sum of cash after threatening to blow it up.

However, the 53-year-old did not get far. He was arrested the next day about 20km from the scene.

Police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk said a person entered the bank in High Street, Worcester, on Wednesday and allegedly made a bomb threat.

“The complainant was on duty when an unidentified male wearing a black chef apron, black baseball cap, black shirt, black wig and black sunglasses entered the bank.

“He threatened her and gave her an empty bag to put the money in,” said Van Wyk.

He escaped with cash but was arrested on Thursday in Rawsonville. 

“No injuries were reported,” said Van Wyk.

The suspect faces charges related to making a bomb threat and business robbery. He will appear in the Worcester magistrate’s court soon.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...