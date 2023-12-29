That said, it’s important while we traverse our humanity in its peaks and troughs that we equally traverse our chronology in its entirety. Can a wretched man repent and finish strong in spite of past indiscretions? And should we not consider this ending a cumulative victory over evil for both the man and society?
Mbongeni Ngema — an undeniable icon and rehabilitated man
The nation and the world are mourning the passing of an icon, Mbongeni Ngema.
While many of us remember him as a faithful steward of archives of South Africa’s darkest history passed on through theatre and song, others are conflicted as they also recall accounts of abuses at his hands reported by several women.
In an article by City Press titled “I am not holy — Mbongeni Ngema”, the icon is quoted as having acknowledged his participation in the abuse of women in the past. This acknowledgment does not, however, suggest condonation.
He is said to have demonstrated his condemnation of such acts by joining forces with organisations against gender-based violence, marking his contribution towards fighting its scourge with the song To Be A Woman as part of his journey towards rehabilitation.
Rehabilitation is not an event but a long process of introspection, acceptance, correction and healing. This is what Ngema embarked on when he acknowledged his fallibilities and indiscretions.
Can we as a nation celebrate a man’s artistic legacy and contribution towards preserving our most valuable history without trivialising the negative impact of his past private life on those around him? Can we recognise and even celebrate his self-correction without erasing our memory of his victims, their victimhood and pain?
Whichever way you look at it, a delicate balance is required as we express our views of this conundrum from its different vantage points.
This reminds me of the self-created paradox between ex-offender reintegration and victim empowerment, as though the two cannot coexist in an ecosystem. Humans are complex creatures capable of processing both remorse on the part of the offender and empathy towards the victim simultaneously. We do not need to choose. We can have compassion for both in their respective journeys towards healing.
The Bible characterises us as having “this treasure in earthen vessels” in 2 Corinthians 4:7. Our humanity in its inherent corruptibility is not incapable of hosting brilliance in all its forms. We’re equally capable of re-engineering ourselves. We’re encouraged in Romans 12:2 to “not be conformed to this world but to be transformed by the renewing of our minds”.
That said, it’s important while we traverse our humanity in its peaks and troughs that we equally traverse our chronology in its entirety. Can a wretched man repent and finish strong in spite of past indiscretions? And should we not consider this ending a cumulative victory over evil for both the man and society?
An unrepentant man is not to be celebrated. Such a man is a coward. For he can undoubtedly see his vile form in the faces of those as mirrors around him, yet lacks the courage to admit to his beastliness, renouncing it for the good of all. Yet he who sees and then repents is as David slaying Goliath, securing victory for a nation.
Mbongeni Ngema died an icon. He was courageous enough to say I was wrong, and he dared to go back and warn others, exhorting them in song towards penitence. May we celebrate him today without restraint, for he has left us an indelible heritage. We can now gather generations around his depiction of our most precious history.
He made sure our story never dies untold. And because of men like him we will never tire in our pursuit of equal opportunity for all who live in South Africa.
Long live the spirit of Mbongeni Ngema, long live. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may all around him find the healing they need.
• Mpho Phalatse is the former mayor of Johannesburg.
