Zibekile Nkata sought in connection with initiation mass shooting
Eastern Cape police have appealed for assistance in tracking down Zibekile Nkata, who they believe may be able to help with their inquiries into an initiation mass shooting in which three brothers died in Ngqamakhwe early in December. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.