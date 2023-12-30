Late ex-EFF MP's sister gunned down in front of family in Eastern Cape

An Eastern Cape woman was shot dead in a suspected hit in front of her family, including young children, this week.
Viwe Ketabahle, 34, was killed in Govan Mbeki Location in Dutywa on Thursday.
She is the sister of the late former EFF MP Vuyokazi Ketabahle, 48, who died in January after suffering a stroke.
Family spokesperson Mzubanzi Mzendana said the incident had left the family traumatised.
The unknown gunman allegedly pumped eight bullets into the victim's body.
Mzendana said they had just started a braai fire when the shooting happened.
He said the gunman, believed to be in his 20s, arrived and took Viwe aside.
“The gunman started shooting Viwe outside the yard,” Mzendana said.
“He shot her in the neck and three times in the head.
“He continued to fire more shots at close range while she had already fallen down... he was assassinating her.
“I tried to intervene from a distance, but he fired shots in my direction and I had to take cover.”
Vuyokazi was raising their brother's two daughters and Viwe took over when Vuyokazi died.
“Those children are really traumatised... they really need counselling,” Mzendana said.
“As I took cover after shots were fired in my direction, they were the first to get to Viwe while she was lying there and the suspect was fleeing the scene at the time.
“They said she was still breathing.”
Mzendana said he was not coping with Viwe's tragic death.
Family members who witnessed the incident had been left traumatised.
“A video keeps playing in my mind because I was watching every second of it [the incident],” Mzendana said.
“We are not receiving counselling yet and we still need to get that.”
Mzendana said the family believed that the suspect was a hitman hired to kill Viwe after a family feud.
He said this only remained a speculation for now.
“Until it's proven beyond reasonable doubt,” Mzendana said.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said a case of murder had been opened.
“It is alleged that the deceased was with her [family and] friends at her home in Govan Mbeki when an unknown man, in his 20s, approached them and requested to speak with the deceased privately,” Mawisa said.
“The deceased went outside the yard with this unknown man and suddenly they heard gunshots.
“They went to check and found her with gunshot wounds.
“She was taken to a nearby medical centre [Dutywa Clinic] for treatment where she succumbed to the injuries.”
The motive for the incident is still unknown.
Mawisa said police investigation was under way.
No arrest has been made.
