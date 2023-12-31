×

News

BREAKING | Eight killed in horror smash near Dutywa

By SITHANDIWE VELAPHI - 31 December 2023
Six people died on the N2 near Dutywa on Sunday afternoon after a head-on collision.
Image: SUPPLIED

Eight people died after a head-on collision between a Toyota Fortuner and Ford Kuga on the N2 near Dutywa on Sunday afternoon.

Provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the Toyota Fortuner had at least six occupants of which three died while the Ford Kuga had five occupants of which all died in the crash.

“The crash was a head-on crash in rainy conditions.

“The precise cause of the crash is subjected to an ongoing investigation,” said Binqose.

Provincial health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the injured were taken to Butterworth Hospital.

Kupelo has urged families of the deceased to visit state forensic in Dutywa for body identification and autopsy.

DispatchLIVE

