Police arrested an alleged drug dealer after a consignment of dagga with a street value of R1.4m was confiscated in Kimberley on New Year’s Eve.
Police, who were at a vehicle check point, stopped a bakkie with a trailer in Kimberley and found four large crates on the trailer. A consignment of dagga was discovered in the trailer.
“Provincial organised crime unit are investigating a case of illegal dealing in drugs after the 47-year-old driver, who is a national from eSwatini, was arrested.
“He will be appearing in court soon,” Northern Cape police spokesperson Col Cherelle Ehlers said.
Ehlers said 663.35kg of dagga, a bakkie valued at R400,000 and a trailer valued at R45,000 were seized.
TimesLIVE
Police seize dagga worth R1.4m, eSwatini national arrested
Arrest made at police checkpoint in Kimberley
Image: SAPS
