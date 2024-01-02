While AKA's assassination is still under investigation, Lynn said she has chosen to take it one step at a time.
WATCH | Lynn Forbes visits AKA's grave with fresh flowers
Image: Paras Griffin
Nearly a year after the death of rapper AKA, his mother Lynn Forbes shared a clip of her recent visit to his grave.
Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, who was shot dead outside a restaurant in Durban on February 10.
Lynn, who has been candid about her journey of grief, took to her Instagram timeline posting a video of her putting fresh flowers on AKA's grave.
Watch the video below:
While AKA's assassination is still under investigation, Lynn said she has chosen to take it one step at a time.
“I’ve always believed that my heart was big and spacious with many rooms to accommodate many people. These days I often feel like where my heart used to be there is just a big hole in my chest, without space even for myself. Grief is not something you get over, it never ends. You just learn to live with it and grow around it.
“And in the moments when it feels like the Band-Aid is being ripped off the healing wound, you start all over again, until the next time and the next time and the next time.”
