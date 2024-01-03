Cop weapon among 40 illegal firearms seized during swoops in OR Tambo
Police have wrested nearly 40 illegal firearms and many rounds of ammunition from the hands of criminals in the OR Tambo district in the past three months...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.