×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Former president Thabo Mbeki ‘in good health’, says foundation

By TimesLIVE - 03 January 2024
Former president Thabo Mbeki's foundation has denied rumours that he is suffering ill health. File photo.
Former president Thabo Mbeki's foundation has denied rumours that he is suffering ill health. File photo.
Image: MASI LOSI

The Thabo Mbeki Foundation says its patron, former president Thabo Mbeki, is in good health.

The foundation was reacting to unfounded reports circulating on social media on Wednesday regarding the former president’s health, with some claiming he had died. 

“We categorically deny these reports and wish to assure the public that president Mbeki is in good health,” the foundation said in a statement.

“We urge caution and responsible engagement with online information, particularly during a time when misinformation can spread rapidly.”

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...