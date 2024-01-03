The highly respected ANC veteran of 60 years Mavuso Msimang nobly resigned from the ruling party. However, soon afterwards he retracted his resignation in the belief that the ANC had addressed the main reason for his resignation — that the party has undertaken not to include the names of ANC members implicated in the Zondo Commission on their election lists
However he appears to have overlooked the caveat by the party's secretary-general that such members will not be considered “unless their names have been cleared by the [party's] integrity commission”.
I'm afraid that could potentially override the so-called “undertaking” to exclude many senior “comrades” implicated in bribery, corruption and outright blatant theft!
Msimang may just have to submit another letter of resignation, which sadly will be too late to have any effect on the next election. — Bryan, East Coast
DispatchLIVE
LETTER | Mavuso Msimang may have to reverse his retraction
Image: OJ Koloti
The highly respected ANC veteran of 60 years Mavuso Msimang nobly resigned from the ruling party. However, soon afterwards he retracted his resignation in the belief that the ANC had addressed the main reason for his resignation — that the party has undertaken not to include the names of ANC members implicated in the Zondo Commission on their election lists
However he appears to have overlooked the caveat by the party's secretary-general that such members will not be considered “unless their names have been cleared by the [party's] integrity commission”.
I'm afraid that could potentially override the so-called “undertaking” to exclude many senior “comrades” implicated in bribery, corruption and outright blatant theft!
Msimang may just have to submit another letter of resignation, which sadly will be too late to have any effect on the next election. — Bryan, East Coast
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos