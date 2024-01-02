×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Nelson Mandela Foundation mourns death of Peter Magubane

Organisation lauds photographer’s courage in the face of apartheid brutality

By TimesLIVE - 03 January 2024
Photojournalist Peter Magubane looks on during the funeral of Albertina Sisulu in Johannesburg on June 11 2011. He died on Monday aged 91. File image.
Photojournalist Peter Magubane looks on during the funeral of Albertina Sisulu in Johannesburg on June 11 2011. He died on Monday aged 91. File image.
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/ REUTERS

The Nelson Mandela Foundation says it will always value Peter Magubane’s body of work which carried great historical and artistic significance.

The foundation made this comment on Tuesday, following the death on Monday of Magubane, the renowned photographer who shed light on the everyday struggles of black South Africans for decades under apartheid. He was 91.

“As an activist and documentary photographer, he was renowned for his courage in face of apartheid state brutality. His photographic record of the life and times of Nelson Mandela is both extensive and full of emblematic images,” the foundation said.

‘We love what Madiba did, just wish his legacy could continue’

Ten years ago today — on December 5 2013 — former president and international icon Nelson Mandela passed away.
News
4 weeks ago

It said at critical moments during the years of the struggle, Magubane provided support to the Mandela family members.

“The Nelson Mandela Foundation worked closely with Ntate Magubane over the years on a variety of projects. In 2008 we became the custodians of his original exhibition ‘Mandela: Man of the People’, and have presented versions of it to the public in our own facility and in partner institutions.”

The foundation said it would miss Magubane’s dry sense of humour and his sharp eye.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...