Nelson Mandela Foundation mourns death of Peter Magubane

The Nelson Mandela Foundation says it will always value Peter Magubane’s body of work which carried great historical and artistic significance.
The foundation made this comment on Tuesday, following the death on Monday of Magubane, the renowned photographer who shed light on the everyday struggles of black South Africans for decades under apartheid. He was 91.
“As an activist and documentary photographer, he was renowned for his courage in face of apartheid state brutality. His photographic record of the life and times of Nelson Mandela is both extensive and full of emblematic images,” the foundation said.
It said at critical moments during the years of the struggle, Magubane provided support to the Mandela family members.
“The Nelson Mandela Foundation worked closely with Ntate Magubane over the years on a variety of projects. In 2008 we became the custodians of his original exhibition ‘Mandela: Man of the People’, and have presented versions of it to the public in our own facility and in partner institutions.”
The foundation said it would miss Magubane’s dry sense of humour and his sharp eye.
