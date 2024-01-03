New approach sought as initiation death toll mounts
Year-long planning rather than seasonal intervention needed, says deputy minister
To curb the deaths of initiates, the national government plans to change its approach and, instead of using seasonal measures, adopt year-long planning as initiation problems become more complex...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.