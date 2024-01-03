×

News

Festive season surf school series

Shaka Surf School gives stretched lifeguard services a helping hand

Who better to give us the inside story of our wild and wonderful beaches than community surf schools

By MIKE LOEWE - 03 January 2024

David Macgregor, 55, of Port Alfred has surfed for 50 years and his sons Kye and Cuan are fourth-generation surfers. Dad and sons have amassed six SA longboard victories. The earliest Macgregor surfer, Ronald Roderick, got onto a board in 1927...

