Home Affairs official to appear in court for ID corruption

By TimesLIVE - 04 January 2024
A 37-year-old home affairs department official was arrested in Upington for alleged illegal processing of identity documents for undocumented foreign nationals for a fee. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

 A 37-year-old home affairs department official will appear before the Upington magistrate’s court soon to face a charge of corruption after being arrested on Wednesday. 

The Northern Cape anti-corruption investigating unit followed up on information that the official allegedly processed illegal identity documents for undocumented foreign nationals in Upington for a fee. 

“The police executed a successful action and arrested the suspect-red handed at her office,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Sergio Kock said. 

