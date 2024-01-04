×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Two KZN farmworkers killed by lightning

04 January 2024
Sakhiseni Nxumalo
Reporter
Two farmworkers died after being struck by lightning in Bergville, northern KwaZulu-Natal, where heavy rain and thunderstorms are continuing. Stock photo.
Two farmworkers died after being struck by lightning in Bergville, northern KwaZulu-Natal, where heavy rain and thunderstorms are continuing. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Richard Valdez

Two farmworkers died after being struck by lightning in Bergville, northern KwaZulu-Natal, where heavy rain and thunderstorms are continuing.

KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi said about 50 other people were injured by lightning on Wednesday.

Most were treated on site, but four were taken to hospital.

Sithole-Moloi expressed condolences to the families.

“Our disaster teams are collaborating with the affected families to provide assistance. We have also co-ordinated with other departments to offer support, including psychological counselling, for the survivors and their families.”

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...