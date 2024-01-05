Load-shedding will be reduced to stage 1 on Saturday from 5am until 4pm.
Stage 2 load-shedding will then be implemented from 4pm until 5am on Sunday.
It will then be suspended until 4pm on Sunday and stage 1 load-shedding will resume from 4pm until 5am on Monday.
“The lower stages of load-shedding are as a result of the return to service of some generation units in the past 48 hours, coupled with the anticipated lower weekend demand,” Eskom said.
TimesLIVE
Lower stages of load-shedding this weekend
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Load-shedding will be reduced to stage 1 on Saturday from 5am until 4pm.
Stage 2 load-shedding will then be implemented from 4pm until 5am on Sunday.
It will then be suspended until 4pm on Sunday and stage 1 load-shedding will resume from 4pm until 5am on Monday.
“The lower stages of load-shedding are as a result of the return to service of some generation units in the past 48 hours, coupled with the anticipated lower weekend demand,” Eskom said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos