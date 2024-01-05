×

Lower stages of load-shedding this weekend

By TimesLIVE - 05 January 2024
The power utility says lower stages of load-shedding are as a result of the return to service of some generation units in the past 48 hours.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Load-shedding will be reduced to stage 1 on Saturday from 5am until 4pm.

Stage 2 load-shedding will then be implemented from 4pm until 5am on Sunday.

It will then be suspended until 4pm on Sunday and stage 1 load-shedding will resume from 4pm until 5am on Monday.

“The lower stages of load-shedding are as a result of the return to service of some generation units in the past 48 hours, coupled with the anticipated lower weekend demand,” Eskom said.

TimesLIVE

