A three-month-old baby was among the casualties in a head-on collision which also claimed the life of a man in his 40s on the N2 northbound near the Edwin Swales bridge in Durban on Friday.
ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the incident happened at about 9.45am.
“One vehicle had come to rest on its side after overturning. Paramedics found two occupants severely entrapped in the wreckage,” he said.
Rescue paramedics used the jaws of life to release the two. On examination, paramedics found a male believed to be in his 40s and a baby believed to be three months old had succumbed to their injuries.
Two occupants in the other vehicle sustained serious injuries. They were stabilised before being transported to hospital.
Meanwhile, one male person believed to be in his 40s was killed on the N2 southbound near Spaghetti Junction on Friday.
Jamieson said ALS paramedics arrived at the scene to find a light vehicle had collided with a pedestrian before the car hit a barrier.
Paramedics could not save the pedestrian. The driver of the vehicle sustained no injuries.
Police are investigating the matter.
TimesLIVE
Three-month-old baby dies in Durban crash
Image: Supplied
A three-month-old baby was among the casualties in a head-on collision which also claimed the life of a man in his 40s on the N2 northbound near the Edwin Swales bridge in Durban on Friday.
ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the incident happened at about 9.45am.
“One vehicle had come to rest on its side after overturning. Paramedics found two occupants severely entrapped in the wreckage,” he said.
Rescue paramedics used the jaws of life to release the two. On examination, paramedics found a male believed to be in his 40s and a baby believed to be three months old had succumbed to their injuries.
Two occupants in the other vehicle sustained serious injuries. They were stabilised before being transported to hospital.
Meanwhile, one male person believed to be in his 40s was killed on the N2 southbound near Spaghetti Junction on Friday.
Jamieson said ALS paramedics arrived at the scene to find a light vehicle had collided with a pedestrian before the car hit a barrier.
Paramedics could not save the pedestrian. The driver of the vehicle sustained no injuries.
Police are investigating the matter.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos