WATCH LIVE | Funeral service for Mbongeni Ngema

The funeral service for veteran playwright and musical maestro Mbongeni Ngema is under way on Friday at the International Convention Centre in Durban.
Ngema, who died in a car crash in the Eastern Cape last month, was accorded a special provincial official funeral category two burial.
Funeral service for Mbongeni Ngema
