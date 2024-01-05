×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | Funeral service for Mbongeni Ngema

By TimesLIVE - 05 January 2024

Courtesy SABC News

The funeral service for veteran playwright and musical maestro Mbongeni Ngema is under way on Friday at the International Convention Centre in Durban.

Ngema, who died in a car crash in the Eastern Cape last month, was accorded a special provincial official funeral category two burial.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...