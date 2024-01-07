×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Gauteng traffic police intensify operations as holidaymakers return

07 January 2024
Phathu Luvhengo
Journalist
Gauteng Traffic police expected to intensify operations on Sunday as holidaymakers return to the province.
Gauteng Traffic police expected to intensify operations on Sunday as holidaymakers return to the province.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/ File photo

Gauteng traffic police will intensify law enforcement operations across the province on Sunday as major routes are expected to be busy as holidaymakers return home.

Traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane said the heightened traffic police visibility is aimed at ensuring safety and reducing accidents on the major routes in the province.

He said  290 road fatalities had been recorded in Gauteng since the beginning of the festive season.

The majority of the fatalities were a result of jaywalking, unsafe overtaking by vehicles, speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless and negligent driving.

Maremane said the enforcement operations were aimed at curbing lawlessness and ensuring motorists adhered to the road rules while also eliminating criminal elements.

The Gauteng traffic police together with other law enforcement officials will be on the ground to ensure that everyone is safe. Road users must be vigilant, prioritise safety and look out for pedestrians who may attempt to cross the road on busy routes,” he said.

Routes expected to be busy include: 

  • N1 Polokwane to Pretoria.
  • N3 Durban to Johannesburg.
  • N1 Bloemfontein to Johannesburg.
  • N4 Emalahleni to Pretoria.
  • N12 Potchefstroom to Johannesburg.
  • R573 Pretoria Moloto Road

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...