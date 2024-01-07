The National Association of Democratic Lawyers (Nadel) says it fully supports the case filed by South Africa against Israel for the crime of genocide in the territories of occupied Palestine.
Lawyers body praises SA's principled stand in its application against Israel on Gaza
Image: Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images
The National Association of Democratic Lawyers (Nadel) says it fully supports the case filed by South Africa against Israel for the crime of genocide in the territories of occupied Palestine.
On December 29, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) announced South Africa had filed an application to institute proceedings against Israel concerning alleged violation by Israel of its obligations under the Genocide Convention in relation to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
Nadel said South Africa had chosen to be on the right side of history in one of the most important political issues of our time.
“We therefore commend the South African government for its principled stance in the face of powerful forces and wish the legal team only the very best in the presentation of this important landmark case before the ICJ on January 11 and 12,” Nadel said in a statement on Sunday.
It said the indiscriminate killing, maiming and displacement of civilians in Gaza, most of whom are women, children and the elderly, the denial of basic human rights and humanitarian aid to the Palestinians and the targeting and scale of the destruction of their homes, hospitals, schools and places of worship constituted genocide.
“Our own colonial apartheid history in South Africa has sensitised us to the plight of the Palestinians and their suffering under the yoke of Israeli oppression, military occupation and genocide.”
