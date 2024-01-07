×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

No load-shedding on Sunday

By TimesLIVE - 07 January 2024
Load-shedding will be suspended until Monday morning.
Load-shedding will be suspended until Monday morning.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Load-shedding will remain suspended on Sunday, extending the period of no load-shedding from 10am on Saturday. 

Eskom had said on Saturday load-shedding would remain suspended until 4pm on Sunday, when stage 1 was expected to be implemented. 

But on Sunday, it said the suspension would be extended until 5am on Monday due to sustained lower-than-expected electricity demand and improved generating capacity. 

“Eskom will announce the outlook of the week ahead later on Sunday, and communicate should any significant changes occur.” 

TimesLIVE  

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...