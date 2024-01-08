Horror crash near Humansdorp claims two lives
A horrific crash on the N2 near Humansdorp has claimed the lives of two people in a head-on collision on Monday morning...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.