Jo Jackson Dance showcase traverses the globe
Passionate young East London performers get a final chance to entertain the public
Dancers are bringing the world of dance back home, celebrating the diversity of cultural performance as part of the annual showcase from the Jo Jackson Dance Company & Promotions at the Guild Theatre next week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.