A vehicle crashed into an exterior gate of the White House complex in Washington shortly before 6pm on Monday, the US Secret Service said.
US Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi said a driver was taken into custody as “the cause and manner” of the incident is being investigated.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the incident.
A Delaware man was charged last month with drunk driving after he accidentally crashed his vehicle into US President Joe Biden's motorcade.
The US Secret Service said “there was no protective interest associated with this event.”
Vehicle crashes into White House gate
Image: Andrew Leyden/ REUTERS
A vehicle crashed into an exterior gate of the White House complex in Washington shortly before 6pm on Monday, the US Secret Service said.
US Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi said a driver was taken into custody as “the cause and manner” of the incident is being investigated.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the incident.
A Delaware man was charged last month with drunk driving after he accidentally crashed his vehicle into US President Joe Biden's motorcade.
The US Secret Service said “there was no protective interest associated with this event.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos