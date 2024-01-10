×

ANC’s Tom wounded in shooting at Mdantsane home

By SITHANDIWE VELAPHI - 10 January 2024
The ANC's Dr WB Rubusana deputy regional chair Kayise Tom was allegedly shot and wounded at her NU 9 home in Mdantsane home on Tuesday night.
The ANC's Dr WB Rubusana deputy regional chair Kayise Tom was allegedly shot and wounded at her NU 9 home in Mdantsane home on Tuesday night.
Image: SUPPLIED

The ANC's Dr WB Rubusana deputy regional chair Kayise Tom was allegedly shot and wounded at her NU 9 home in Mdantsane home on Tuesday night.

Tom, Buffalo City Metro's MMC for Corporate Services, is recovering in hospital.

BCM mayor Princess Faku's spokesperson Bongani Fuzile confirmed they have been informed of Tom's shooting.

“Yes, we can confirm the incident, but right now it is under police investigation,” Fuzile said.

“We cannot speculate of its links. It is the police who will determine the cause of this incident. But we wish her a safe and a speedy recovery.”

The police had not commented at the time of writing.

