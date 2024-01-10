Black Coffee recovering after 'severe travel accident' during a flight

Nkosinathi Maphumulo, popularly known as Black Coffee, is recovering after a being in a “severe travel accident”.

The Grammy award winning DJ and producer shot up trends lists on Wednesday after his team released a statement announcing the news:

Black Coffee was involved in a severe travel accident on a flight en route to his scheduled show in Mar del Plata. The incident resulted in unforeseen complications and left him with some injuries.

We can confirm that he is receiving the best possible medical attention and is surrounded by supportive family and team. In respect of his privacy, we kindly request understanding and patience from the media and his fans.

Despite the challenges presented, Black Coffee is optimistic and recovering well. He looks forward to being back with you all very soon