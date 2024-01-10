Gaza genocide claim at ICJ ‘atrocious and preposterous’: Israel’s Herzog

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said on Tuesday “there is nothing more atrocious and preposterous” than a lawsuit filed in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in its Gaza offensive.

The case, brought by South Africa, is due to begin hearings on Thursday and focus on the many civilians among the more than 23,000 people that Gaza health authorities say have been killed in the three-month-old war between Israel and Hamas.

Speaking to visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Herzog accused South Africa of hypocrisy for bringing the case, and thanked Washington for its support of Israel, which says it makes utmost efforts to avoid civilian casualties in Gaza.

“Actually our enemies, Hamas, in their charter, call for the destruction of our nation, the State of Israel — the only nation-state of the Jewish people,” Herzog said.