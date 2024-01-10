Five people have died on the scene while 10 others were left injured after two vehicles collided head-on outside Qumbu on Wednesday night.
Transport provincial spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the accident occurred at about 6pm near Marhambeni village just about 5km into the N2.
“A Toyota Fortuner with two occupants from Sulenkama direction collided with a fully loaded Toyota Quantum from Qumbu town. At least five occupants three females and two males – all from the minibus taxi - dead on the scene including the driver,” Binqose said.
He said that the injured, including both occupants of the Fortuner and eight passengers from the minibus taxi, were taken to Knessie Knight Hospital in Sulenkama and Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha for medical attention.
“The circumstances surrounding the cause of the crash are still unknown at this stage. A case of culpable homicide has been opened at Qumbu Saps for further investigation,” said Binqose,
Provincial health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the department's emergency services were dispatched to the scene.
“There were some entrapments, but our teams and other stakeholders managed to free them,” Kupelo said.
JUST IN | Five dead, 10 injured in head-on collision near Qumbu
Image: SUPPLIED
