Musa Mseleku and his first wife MaCele recently marked a milestone in their marriage.
The reality TV star and businessman began his journey in polygamy when he was 23 years old, marrying Busisiwe “MaCele” Mseleku, then second wife Nokukhanya Mayeni Mseleku, third wife Thobile MaKhumalo and fourth wife Mbali MaNgwabe.
Marking 2022 years together, Musa took to his timeline penning a heartfelt note to her.
“Twenty-two years of Grace kubalulekile uma uzoganwa isithembu uganwe kahle from the onset. My ancestors were full-time at work when we met as I chose INdlovukazi u MaCele. I will be forever grateful for the contribution you have made in building this legacy.”
Musa Mseleku and first wife MaCele mark milestone in their marriage
Entertainment
Image: Instagram/ Musa Mseleku
Musa takes pride in his polygamy and does not cease to thank MaCele for being open to his vision.
“I will forever be indebted to iNdlovukazi Mamkhulu MaCele Mseleku. She has embraced my vision of being a polygamist. The pillar of strength and the foundation of my family. She is unshaken. When she married me she was only 22 years [old] and I am grateful and believe in your unwavering support. You are tried and tested by all situations, but you still choose us,” he wrote.
