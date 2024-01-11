×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

SAP to pay $222m to settle US bribery charges

By Jonathan Stempel - 11 January 2024
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SAP is seen on their offices in Reston, Virginia, U.S., May 12, 2021. Picture taken May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
SAP-CORRUPTION SETTLEMENT FILE PHOTO: The logo of SAP is seen on their offices in Reston, Virginia, U.S., May 12, 2021. Picture taken May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Image: ANDREW KELLY

SAP, the German software company, agreed to pay about $222m (R4.14bn) to resolve two investigations into bribery schemes in seven countries, US authorities said on Wednesday.

The US department of justice said SAP has entered a three-year deferred prosecution agreement to resolve criminal charges that it conspired to bribe government officials in Indonesia and South Africa to win business.

SAP also reached a related civil settlement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to address similar alleged bribery schemes in Azerbaijan, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi and Tanzania, as well as Indonesia and South Africa.

The company “has accepted responsibility for corrupt practices that hurt honest businesses engaging in global commerce,” US Attorney Jessica Aber in the Eastern District of Virginia said in a statement.

SAP did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Its payout includes a $118.8m (R2.22bn) criminal fine and $103.4m (R1.93bn) of forfeiture, the justice department said.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...