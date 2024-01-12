East London SPCA euthanises starving, maggot-infested horses

The East London SPCA has had to humanely euthanise three emaciated, tick-infested and severely injured horses on a smallholding this week and has charged the owner with assaulting one of its employees.
The owner will also face animal cruelty-related charges.
Shocked SPCA staff said some of the unattended injuries were severe and crawling with maggots. The Dispatch has seen photographs of the maggot-infested wounds but has judged them unfit for publication.
SPCA general manager Ian Lombard said they had been called out on an anonymous animal cruelty complaint earlier this week.
When they found the three horses in shocking condition, they left a notice for the owner to comply and provide proof of medical treatment by a vet.
When the SPCA field officer and training inspector returned on Wednesday, it was clear that no vet had come to treat the horses whose infected wounds were crawling with maggots.
“While my field officer was calling me on his cell phone, the owner of the horses assaulted him.”
He said an assault case had been opened at the SAPS Vincent branch.
Lombard had rushed to the scene and the horses’ owner had admitted to assaulting the field officer.
A vet consulted by the SPCA said the horses were way beyond being treated or saved.
“The vet confirmed that it was better to humanely put the horses to sleep as they were severely injured and the wounds were so severe that they could not be healed.”
He said the SPCA had obtained a warrant from a local magistrate to access the property on Thursday and with the police accompanying them had humanely euthanised the animals.
“We are now in the process of compiling a docket in terms of the Animal Protection Act …whereby the owner will be prosecuted for failing to render medical attention, for starving the horses for not taking the necessary steps to stop the unnecessary suffering of the horses.”
Lombard said the docket would be submitted to the police and a senior prosecutor.
If found guilty the owner could face a hefty fine and an order prohibiting him from owning animals for a specific period.
