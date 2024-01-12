×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

MK party optimistic it will gain support in Eastern Cape

Provincial rally to be held at kuSabalele in Cofimvaba, featuring surprise guests

Premium
By SITHANDIWE VELAPHI - 12 January 2024

The newly established Umkhonto we Sizwe  party plans to capitalise on challenges faced by residents of the Eastern Cape in its bid to garner support ahead of the 2024 general elections...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...