Community helper Kamvelihle Kalani realises long-held dream

After eight years of devoting himself to helping his community, Kamvelihle Kalani has joined the corporate world.
Kalani, 25, started a new chapter in his life this week as a marketing & communications intern at Buffalo City College.
A PR graduate from Walter Sisulu University, he says he’s a step closer to his dream: being a government spokesperson.
“This is a big leap forward on the right path,” he said.
The Mdantsane homeboy has been a familiar voice on several community radio stations.
He co-founded a PR & media company that drew in a number of students who could not get placements.
But his volunteer work began even before he pursued his degree, often working into the night to help others.
Kalani, who understands it is the human connection that heals souls, holds an annual discussion table for young people to open up about their traumas and how to move forward.
He said the phone call that changed his life came when he really needed it.
“I had just been saying to a friend it had been a long time since I was called for an interview. It was a case of ‘from my mouth to God’s ears’.
“I’m so excited to be tapping into the corporate space. Working with young people is a bonus for me.”
His first day at the college was quite a revelation.
“I had always volunteered for small organisations with one office — everyone, management and staff — in one room.
“Here, it’s got many people, many different offices. I was a bit overwhelmed at first but now I’m fine.”
Kalani volunteered at Mdantsane FM as a news anchor in 2016, and in 2017 joined Kumkani FM.
He left community radio for Link FM in 2018, but later that year joined BCM TV as a news anchor and content producer.
While there he co-ordinated a beauty pageant for the disabled, Mr and Miss Able SA.
In 2021, he joined the small local NPO Behired Grooming Projects, which reaches out to vulnerable young people.
Kalani said he first started community development with an eye on material gain, but later fell in love with the work.
“As I tapped into different industries, working with different people, I realised I was a people’s person.
“People feel safe and comfortable around me. This isn’t a supernatural power — it is a needed social skill.”
Friends and family are his mainstay.
“Having people who support my vision really helps.
“I believe in social capital, not financial capital. I have never struggled, not even for a day, simply because of the people in my life.
“When you are passionate about something, it seems the universe hears your cries and comes around for you.”
