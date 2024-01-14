Rape charge against St Andrew’s College employee withdrawn

A charge of rape levelled against an employee at a prestigious Makhanda private school for allegedly raping a seven-year-old boy has been withdrawn.
The 49-year-old St Andrew’s College employee was arrested last year for the rape, which was allegedly committed at a complex where the man and the boy lived in 2022.
National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali on Friday confirmed charges had been withdrawn on Thursday in the Makhanda magistrate’s court.
The case had not reached the trial stage yet.
“The charges were withdrawn owing to insufficient evidence,” Tyali said.
“As is always the case, should stronger evidence emerge, the state may reinstate the matter.”
The Dispatch reported last year the man was released on R2,000 bail in August. His release was not opposed by the state.
The man had also been placed on precautionary suspension by the school.
“Irrespective of what is decided by the court regarding the individual’s freedom of movement following his arrest, St Andrew's College believes it is essential that he should not be at work or on the school campus until this matter has been fully investigated and court pronouncements have been made,” St Andrews College principal Tom Hamilton said at the time.
It is as yet unknown if he will be returning to his job at the school.
A family spokesperson, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the boy, said they were disappointed with the outcome of the case.
“We arrived in court before 9am. When we looked at the list of the cases that would be appearing in A court his name was not there,” he said.
“That came as a surprise to us. We inquired and we were told he had been released.
“We weren’t given reasons why the charges were withdrawn. Even the piece of paper they gave us didn’t explain why the charges were withdrawn.
“We thought we would get that courtesy to see him and hear the reasons at least.
“We feel let down by the justice system. The family left the court devastated.”
He said the family would meet their lawyer on Monday.
“If there’s another approach we will take it.”
DispatchLIVE
Rape charge against St Andrew’s College employee withdrawn
Image: Andrew Hall/ Wikipedia
A charge of rape levelled against an employee at a prestigious Makhanda private school for allegedly raping a seven-year-old boy has been withdrawn.
The 49-year-old St Andrew’s College employee was arrested last year for the rape, which was allegedly committed at a complex where the man and the boy lived in 2022.
National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali on Friday confirmed charges had been withdrawn on Thursday in the Makhanda magistrate’s court.
The case had not reached the trial stage yet.
“The charges were withdrawn owing to insufficient evidence,” Tyali said.
“As is always the case, should stronger evidence emerge, the state may reinstate the matter.”
The Dispatch reported last year the man was released on R2,000 bail in August. His release was not opposed by the state.
The man had also been placed on precautionary suspension by the school.
“Irrespective of what is decided by the court regarding the individual’s freedom of movement following his arrest, St Andrew's College believes it is essential that he should not be at work or on the school campus until this matter has been fully investigated and court pronouncements have been made,” St Andrews College principal Tom Hamilton said at the time.
It is as yet unknown if he will be returning to his job at the school.
A family spokesperson, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the boy, said they were disappointed with the outcome of the case.
“We arrived in court before 9am. When we looked at the list of the cases that would be appearing in A court his name was not there,” he said.
“That came as a surprise to us. We inquired and we were told he had been released.
“We weren’t given reasons why the charges were withdrawn. Even the piece of paper they gave us didn’t explain why the charges were withdrawn.
“We thought we would get that courtesy to see him and hear the reasons at least.
“We feel let down by the justice system. The family left the court devastated.”
He said the family would meet their lawyer on Monday.
“If there’s another approach we will take it.”
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos