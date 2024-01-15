Law firm may sue BCM over dangerous potholes
High summer rainfall has hampered road maintenance, says council
An East London law firm is mulling over taking Buffalo City Metro to court over potholes in some of the city’s streets that make driving a nightmare...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.