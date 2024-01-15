New school to help fill gap, prepare pupils for today’s world
Private institution in Wilsonia opens doors to more than 50 children so far
A new primary school based in East London’s suburb of Wilsonia will open its doors to pupils for the first time this week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.