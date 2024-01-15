×

Pregnant woman raped ‘by man known to her’ after he accosted her at home

By TimesLIVE - 15 January 2024
A young pregnant woman was accosted in her own home and forced to accompany her alleged rapist to his home. File photo.
Image: 123RF

Limpopo police have arrested a 39-year-old man who allegedly raped a 21-year-old pregnant woman on Saturday night.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the incident took place at Leshikishiki village in Lebowakgomo, Capricorn District.

"According to information, the victim was sleeping when she heard a knock at about 11pm. Her grandmother told her to find out who was knocking. She was surprised to see the man known to her already in the house.

"The man threatened her and forced her to accompany him to his RDP house, near the village, and on arrival he raped her.

"After the ordeal, the victim immediately reported a rape case to police."

The man was arrested at his home in the early hours on Sunday.

The suspect will appear before the Polokwane magistrate's court on Monday. Police investigations are continuing.

