Woman allegedly linked to ‘insurance murder’ to know outcome of bail bid this week

Murder accused Agnes Setshwantsho will have to wait until Wednesday to hear the outcome of her bail application after judgment was reserved in the Molopo magistrate's court on Monday.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the matter was postponed after the state and her attorney completed their arguments.
“[This was] after testimony by the investigating officer [Sgt Keshi Mabunda] and the correctional [services] nurse from the facility where the accused is detained,” he said.
“The accused will remain in police custody pending the outcome of the bail application. Police are conducting further investigations with the possibility of adding more charges against the accused.”
Setshwantsho, 49, faces charges of murder, fraud and defeating the ends of justice.
She was arrested on November 16 on suspicion that she murdered her relatives to benefit from insurance claims.
A police report revealed one of the murders, initially ruled a “natural death”, happened in Mmabatho in the North West, where a female relative died under mysterious circumstances in March 2023.
“Investigations have revealed the suspect fraudulently took out insurance on behalf of her relative before her murder,” Mamothame said.
Mabunda — who was instrumental in arresting insurance killer Rosemary Ndlovu — and a team of detectives have been working on the case after a tip-off from Setshwantsho’s relatives.
