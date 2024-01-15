The latest attack suggests that despite the US strikes, the Houthis appear undeterred.
Later on Monday an explosion was heard near Yemen's Hodeidah airport, residents reported. Hodeidah is some distance from Aden, however, and it was not immediately clear what had caused the blast.
The Houthis, who control the capital Sanaa and much of the west and north of Yemen, have vowed to continue attacks in the Red Sea since the US and British strikes.
The group's leader, Abdel-Malek al-Houthi, said on Thursday in a televised speech that any US attack on Yemen would not go without a response.
The US military said on Sunday a US fighter jet shot down an anti-ship cruise missile that the Houthis fired towards the USS Laboon in the southern Red Sea.
Yemen's Houthis hit US-owned dry bulk ship, no injuries: Centcom
Image: REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Houthi forces in Yemen struck the US-owned and operated dry bulk ship Gibraltar Eagle with an anti-ship ballistic missile, US Central Command said on Monday, although there were no reports of injuries or significant damage.
The vessel's US-based operator, Eagle Bulk Shipping, said it was hit by an "unidentified projectile" while sailing 160km off the Gulf of Aden and suffered limited damage to its cargo hold, and no seafarers were injured.
"As a result of the impact, the vessel suffered limited damage to a cargo hold but is stable and is heading out of the area," Eagle Bulk said in a statement, adding that it was carrying a cargo of steel products.
The Iran-backed Houthis who control most of Yemen's Red Sea coast have been attacking commercial ships in the area they say are linked to Israel or bound for Israeli ports, in action they claim is aimed at supporting the Palestinians in the war and Hamas in Gaza.
US and British forces responded last week by carrying out dozens of air and sea strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.
Earlier in the day, British Maritime Security firm Ambrey said that a Marshall Islands-flagged, US-owned bulk carrier was reportedly struck by a missile while transiting near Yemen's port of Aden.
The vessel was assessed not to be Israel-affiliated, according to Ambrey, which also assessed the attack to have targeted US interests in response to the recent strikes on Houthi military positions.
