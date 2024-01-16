Family of murdered Mtwa slams Cele’s promises as a political ploy
The fuming family of slain OR Tambo District Municipality employee Namhla Mtwa has slated police minister Bheki Cele, saying his latest promise to solve her murder is “a nonsensical political statement to garner votes”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.