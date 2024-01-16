Nearly 140,000 Fords powered by the 1.0l EcoBoost engine have been recalled in the US after the engine was found to have a tendency to fail prematurely.
The three-cylinder engine had reportedly developed a reputation for losing oil pressure as early as 80,000km, due to oil pickups clogged by crumbled oil pump drive belts.
Ford recalled model year 2016-2018 Focus hatchbacks and 2018-2022 EcoSport SUVs equipped with the three-cylinder engine and automatic transmission after a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) investigation found a faulty part within the engine’s oil pump, which is belt-driven. The oil pump’s drive belt tensioner arm may fracture and cause the engine to lose oil pressure. If this happens, it could cause severe engine damage, loss of power while driving, and loss of power braking which poses a safety risk. Ford acknowledged one crash stemming from oil pump failure, resulting in two injuries but no fatalities.
In 2022, after receiving reports of oil pump failures without any crashes or injuries, Ford determined the problem was not a safety concern, according to consumerreports.org. The carmaker changed its mind and decided to recall some vehicles after the NHTSA opened an investigation into EcoBoost oil pump issues in 2023.
Ford dealerships will replace the engine pump tensioner assembly with an upgraded model, free of charge.
According to Thedrive.com: “The belt assembly isn't meant to be serviced until 150,000 miles, but often fails just outside Ford's 60,000-mile powertrain warranty, owners have sought recourse through means such as a class-action lawsuit. Now, they'll have some direct support from Ford, which says the recall repair will involve upgrading the tensioner to one with a shorter arm and a bolted joint. The service will also upgrade the belt to one with new material.”
South Africa is not affected at this stage by this specific recall, says Ford.
Ford recalls nearly 140,000 cars with faulty oil pumps
