Fort Hare threatens legal action over degree debacle
Frustrated speech and language therapy students left in limbo amid wait for clarification on accreditation of qualification
The University of Fort Hare has threatened to take legal action against a regulatory body overseeing its speech and language therapy degree, and maintains that the degree remains accredited...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.