Sewage truck overturns after dodging pothole
Residents have complained about treacherous state of Kaysers Beach road for years
Edging to the side of the road to avoid one of numerous potholes along the MR500 road to Kaysers Beach early on Monday, a Queen Bee Honeysucker sewage truck slipped into the culvert and overturned. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.