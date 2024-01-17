×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Mcinga riding wave of popularity with ‘Ngena Noah’

Premium
By ANELISA GUSHA - 17 January 2024

Award-winning gospel star Betusile Mcinga’s song Ngena Noah has racked up an impressive number of streams on popular music platforms, with more than a million plays to date...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos reflects on their 2-0 Afcon loss to Mali.
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...