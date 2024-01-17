Shocking rise in killing of nurses and caregivers at initiation schools
The murder and assault of traditional nurses and caregivers at male initiation schools are causing concern among Eastern Cape authorities who fear people may refuse to look after initiates unless they are provided with bodyguards...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.